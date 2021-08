Let Them Breathe’s goal is to unmask our kids and recall our governor

(KUSI) – Over one hundred parents showed up to yet another Let Them Breathe rally in Coronado.

Marco Contreras, former candidate for California State Assembly District 79, was among the attendees. He told KUSI’s Teresa Sardina that their goal is to unmask our children and recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Coronado speaking with other parents who are opposed to masking our kids in the classroom.