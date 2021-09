Let Them Choose Attorney: SDUSD disregarded the law by not including religious exemptions for vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday night, the San Diego Unified School District voted to require vaccines for all eligible students and staff.

Let Them Choose attorney Scott Davison said they’re looking to add personal belief exemptions to SDUSD’s vaccine mandates. He spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the organization’s next moves.