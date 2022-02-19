‘Let Them Choose’ continues efforts to keep children in classrooms without having to wear a mask

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parent group “Let Them Choose” has been advocating for the removal of mask and vaccine mandates for students across the nation.

This past week saw an increase in students protesting school mask mandates by refusing to wear their masks.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to give an update on her organization’s work.

“Flippin Pizza” plans to give out free pizza for children who choose to unmask at all locations Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.