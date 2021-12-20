Let Them Choose receives tentative ruling against San Diego Unified’s student vaccine mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Victory for the Let Them Breathe & Let Them Choose groups in their fight to stop the San Diego Unified School District’s vaccine mandate has been achieved.

At 9:00 AM Monday, the Let Them Choose initiative from Let Them Breathe received a tentative ruling from Judge John Meyer in their favor in their lawsuit against San Diego Unified School District’s student vaccine mandate. The judge tentatively granted Let Them Choose’s petition for a writ of mandate and agreed with LTC’s argument that SDUSD policy contradicts State law and thus is not valid.

Precedent was cited showing that vaccination requirements are under the jurisdiction of the State and that school districts cannot coerce or exclude students from the classroom who have fulfilled the requirements of the list of childhood vaccines that have been legislated.

The judge found that SDUSD’s vaccine roadmap contradicts State guidelines and does not allow for the personal belief exemptions that State law requires for new vaccines outside of the legislated childhood list of vaccines.

If this ruling stands SDUSD will be required to allow students who have met the list of State legislated vaccines to enroll and continue attendance and may not exclude them from the classroom.

The attorney for the organizations, Arie Spangler, will explain what happened, and what it means Monday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Let Them Breathe + Let Them Choose won in court against San Diego Unified’s Student Covid Vaccine Mandate. Judge struck down vaccine mandate as inconsistent with State law. Due to our ruling SDUSD can’t enforce vaccine mandate and all students can continue in-person education. — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) December 20, 2021