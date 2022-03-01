Let Them Choose’s attorney reacts to Gov. Newsom lifting mask mandates for schools





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that school mask mandates would be lifted on 11:59 p.m. March 11, allowing students to come to school maskless on March 12.

Justin Reden, attorney for Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Let Them Choose’s legal reaction to Gov. Gavin Newsom lifting mask mandates for schools on March 12.

Reden expressed that while Let Them Choose is happy the school mask mandates have an end date in sight, they are disappointed that the mandates are not being lifted immediately.

The attorney encouraged parents and students to not cease pushing for an immediate lifting of student mask mandates.