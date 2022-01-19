Let them eat cake! National Chocolate cake Day is on Jan. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here at KUSI we like to support small, family-owned businesses and today KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at European Cake Gallery in Point Loma to preview their baked goods especially their Chocolate Cakes!

The European Cake Gallery has been serving San Diego cakes and pastries since 1975 and are known for their high quality and reasonable prices. They are known far and wide for their now famous “Swiss Black Forest” cake.

https://europeancakegallery.com