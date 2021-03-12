‘Let Them Learn’ rally held outside Poway Unified School District

POWAY (KUSI) – Frustrated students and parents of Poway Unified School District held a “let them learn” rally prior to Thursday’s school board meeting.

Many are pushing for kids to get back in the classroom. On Sunday, Carlsbad Unified School District, San Dieguito Union High School District and Poway Unified School District announced they did not get their waivers approved by the state to resume in person instruction.

Middle school and high school students have yet to return in person learning while elementary students have partially returned.

Parents and students have the support from their superintendents in their respective districts but have yet to get approval from the State.