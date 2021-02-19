Let Them Play CA advocates await new guidance for prep sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Vista judge is expected to make a decision Friday in the lawsuit filed by the Let Them Play California movement.

The judge could grant a temporary restraining order on the State’s ban on youth sports allowing the process for a complete return to youth competition again.

Head Coach Torrey Pines Football, Coach Ron Gladnick, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the lawsuit and the efforts to reopen all youth sports.