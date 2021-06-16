‘Let Them Play CA’ leaders reflect on pandemic’s impact on youth sports in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the day California reopened, Marlon Gardinera, Head Coach at Scripps Ranch High School, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to ruminate on the end of a California era and his role in it.

At the height of the pandemic, Gardinera, along with other youth sports leaders, pushed against the state to get youth athletes back on the field.

With their movement, “Let Them Play CA,” Gardinera and others were able to get kids back in sports even before the state fully reopened.

During the interview, Gardinera announced that he will be running for San Diego Unified School District’s Board of Education, District B.