Let Them Play CA to hold a rally advocating youth sports amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of parents are advocating for our children to be able to return to playing Youth Sports throughout the State.

Let Them Play members say they will hold rallies across California at local high schools and at the State Capital on Jan. 15 at 4:00pm to get the attention of State and local officials.

Michelle Shane is a parent of a student at Mission Hills and on Good Morning San Diego said these rallies are for all families with youth athletes regardless of age that want their kids to be able to play.