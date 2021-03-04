Let Them Play lawsuit against California close to conclusion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The legal battle to open all California sports, indoor and outdoor, with proper protocols and testing is still underway.

The attorney fighting for youth sports to resume, Attorney Stephen Grebing of Wingert Grebing Brubaker & Juskie LLC, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes with the latest on the fight for kids to play ball.

“I understood and I think our side understood a few weeks back when Governor Newsom made, or a had a press conference, and offered what we understood to be to provide the testing and to pay for testing. That’s now been walked back to just football, water polo, and rugby, and not testing for any of the other sports, certainly not for the female sports,” Grebing said.

When asked why the state would not want to give female sports the same privileges given to male sports, Grebing answered that equal protection was one of the things their case was based on.

“We’re actively discussing the issues with the state. I don’t think that’s where the state wants to be on this issue. That’s one of the things we’re still talking about,” added Grebing.

As for when all youth sports in California would be open, Grebing noted that his team would be working late into the night.

“I don’t think we’re going to settle for anything less,” Grebing said.