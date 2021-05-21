Let Them Run 2021 successfully gets opportunity for California’s high school track and field athletes to compete

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Success!

Let Them Run 2021 has successfully worked to give California high school track & field athletes an opportunity to compete in state championships. The California State Championships will be limited to the top 40 athletes in the state, per event, and there will also be a different regional championship event.

San Diego High School’s track and field coach, Robert Dean, had a big part in making this a reality, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how it happened.