Leticia Munguia is running for 79th Assembly District, prioritizing public education

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leticia Munguia is a daughter of Mexican immigrants and as the first in her family to graduate from college, public education has always been a priority for her.

The deadline for mail-in ballots for the 79th District election approaches on Monday.

As a native of Southeast San Diego, she is now running for the recently-vacated 79th Assembly District seat.

The 79th District encompasses one of the most racially and economically diverse regions in California, made up of Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.