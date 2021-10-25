‘Let’s Go Brandon’ becomes number one song on iTunes hip-hop chart





The now viral “Let’s Go Brandon” saying continues to rise in popularity around the country.

Rapper Bryson Gray took the phrase and created a song with it, that quickly went viral on YouTube, and other listening platforms.

But, despite the enormous popularity, YouTube removed the song from its platform, claiming that it spread “medical misinformation.”

If you aren’t yet aware, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a common way to express displeasure with the current president. The phrase was made popular after a Nascar crowd was chanting “F*ck Joe Biden,” but a reporter said they were chanting for the race winner, Brandon Bilt.

Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” song reached the number one spot on the iTunes, even after being banned from YouTube.

YouTube has banned “Let’s Go Brandon” song from YouTube due to “medical information”. What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa. pic.twitter.com/W8sCcyH4IM — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 21, 2021

Good morning family! Still in Scottsdale, AZ. Performance was amazing. Our LGB song is still #1 in the US and #1 rap song in AUS and the UK on iTunes. Thank y’all so much. God is GOOD! No breakfast yet. How are y’all doing this AM? — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 25, 2021

#1 in United States on iTunes and #20 in Australia on iTunes! Seek first the kingdom of God! https://t.co/4vbOKvQSOx — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 25, 2021