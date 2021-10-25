‘Let’s Go Brandon’ becomes number one song on iTunes hip-hop chart
The now viral “Let’s Go Brandon” saying continues to rise in popularity around the country.
Rapper Bryson Gray took the phrase and created a song with it, that quickly went viral on YouTube, and other listening platforms.
But, despite the enormous popularity, YouTube removed the song from its platform, claiming that it spread “medical misinformation.”
If you aren’t yet aware, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a common way to express displeasure with the current president. The phrase was made popular after a Nascar crowd was chanting “F*ck Joe Biden,” but a reporter said they were chanting for the race winner, Brandon Bilt.
Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” song reached the number one spot on the iTunes, even after being banned from YouTube.