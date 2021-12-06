Let’s meet the walruses at SeaWorld during Walrus Awareness Week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at SeaWorld, to talk about Walrus Awareness Week and meet some of the local walruses. San Diego SeaWorld, is one of only 3 facilities in the U.S. that care for this species and are a proud member of the of the Walrus Conservation Consortium.

They got to meet some of the walruses, learn about their rescue stories, and learn the park’s involvement in research that’s crucial to the health and wellbeing of their wild populations.

Later on Good Morning San Diego, we got to witness some of the tricks the Walruses can perform.

SMILE! It’s Walrus Awareness Week and @SeaWorld is teaching San Diego about these awesome animals! pic.twitter.com/BRLE8DzAQC — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) December 6, 2021

Sir Winston Walrus recently visited @seaworldtexas and has some BIG things to say about it! Our favorite British walrus seems to have come back with an interesting new vocab though…read on… pic.twitter.com/48ymFqjovC — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) December 1, 2021