Let’s play ball! The MLB and Players Association finally come a deal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The time has come! After months of waiting for the MLB and the MBL Player’s Association to come to a deal, today they have officially ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century.

Thursday the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Allison Edmonds gave all the details about the deal that ended this “cold war” and what we can expect out of the 2022 season.

What. A. Day. Here are some of the dates to keep in mind as baseball starts back up. (of course they are loose dates and things could fluctuate) But #padres fans, April 14th is a good day to mark your calendar as home opening day 🙂 #baseballisback pic.twitter.com/b8pCBmAH6L — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) March 11, 2022