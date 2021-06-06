‘Letters From A 2020 Senior’ podcast helps young people growing up in a pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Letters From A 2020 Senior” is a podcast giving listeners some insight on the pandemic through the eyes of young people.

Arielle Powell, Co-Host, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the podcast further.

Kelsey Lyons is the other Co-Host, but could not attend the interview due to a student orientation.

The podcast is helping students deal with the stresses of isolation and other high-school experiences.

Letters From A 2020 Senior is available on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts.