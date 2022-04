Leukemia & Lymphoma Society presents Man & Woman of the Year competition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Candidates are once again competing in a competition to raise the most funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man & Woman of the Year competition.

One candidate for Woman of the Year, Lori Cavallo, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss more details about the competition.