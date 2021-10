Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to hold Light the Night event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is holding a “Light the Night” event next weekend.

Proceeds will fund research, and support patients and families. Executive Director of LLS Southern CA, Hawaii Kathlene K. Seymore, and event director Erika Schimmel-Guiles, discussed the fundraiser with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney.

You can register here: https://www.lightthenight.org/events/san-diego