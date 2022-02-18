Levi’s Brand President, Jennifer Sey, Resigns after voicing her opinion on schools during COVID

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jennifer Sey, Levi Strauss’ chief marketer and global brand president, has resigned after claiming that she was forced out after voicing her opinion that schools should remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sey, a mother of four, was publicly questioned by the media at rallies about pandemic-related school closures when Levis’s legal, human resources pressured her to be less vocal.

She was offered a $1 million severance package in exchange for a nondisclosure agreement but declined in order to “keep her voice”.

“I felt—and still do—that the draconian policies would cause the most harm to those least at risk, and the burden would fall heaviest on disadvantaged kids in public schools, who need the safety and routine of school the most,” Sey wrote.

Sey claimed that she could be the next CEO of Levi’s if she had stopped publicly speaking out against school closures.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Jennifer Sey about her experience in Levi’s attempt to silence her voice while advocating for hers and others children across the nation.

"I would argue it shouldn't be a condition of employment to 100% align with your employers views," says @JenniferSey. "It shouldn't be controversial or an HR violation to stand up in defense of children." pic.twitter.com/RlRfyasDGi — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 17, 2022