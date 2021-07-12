LGBTQ community marches from Balboa Park to Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After more than two years without a typical Pride Parade and Festival, San Diego’s LGBTQ community marched Sunday from Balboa Park to Hillcrest to continue the fight for justice and liberation.

Community members protested in the streets, called for passage of the Equality Act, carried signs calling for action and waved LGBTQ Pride flags, according to Alex Villafuerte of San Diego LGBT Pride.

The crowd size was estimated at around 10,000 to 15,000 people, said Villafuerte.

At the end of the march, rally cries demanded elected officials, faith leaders and organizations pass the Equality Act, which would provide anti- discrimination protections for LGBTQ people across areas such as employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs and jury service.