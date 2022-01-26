Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, giving President Joe Biden the first Supreme Court pick of his presidency.

Biden has already pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Breyer’s retirement will give him the chance to do that.

Breyer is 83-years-old, and was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1983 by President Bill Clinton.

Both Breyer and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg chose not to step down under President Barack Obama, and then Ginsburg died in September 2020.

President Donald Trump then filled Ginsburg’s seat with Amy Coney Barrett.