Liberty Station celebrates 99 years with several historic activies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – What was once was San Diego’s first Naval Training Center in 1923, has now turned into what is familiar with us, Liberty Station.

Liberty Station is celebrating 99 years this year and has now become a a multifaceted community hub, serving as “San Diego’s Town Square” and welcoming locals and visitors alike to experience a diverse blend of cultures and history from food and drink to arts and entertainment.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out in Liberty Station to get all the details on how they are celebrating their 99th anniversary.