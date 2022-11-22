Liberty Station Tree Lighting Ceremony and celebration Friday, Nov. 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year, Liberty Station’s Christmas tree lighting marks the start of the holidays in Point Loma. Liberty Station is a staple of San Diego — an entertainment and dining hub that served as a military extension prior to remodel.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at Liberty Station to showcase the tree that is to be lit on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

The Lighting will be accompanied by a celebration featuring food, drink, and entertainment for all ages from 5-9 p.m..