Liberty University President defends keeping the school open amid the coronavirus pandemic

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

LYNCHBURG, VA (KUSI) – Despite concerns of a possible coronavirus outbreak on campus, Liberty University has remained open and has become a role model to follow for other campuses all over the country.

The President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., discussed his decision to keep the campus open amid the coronavirus pandemic with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

There was recently an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, by William McGurn, that explained why Falwell Jr. was right all along. McGurn started the piece writing, “How it must hurt to have to admit: Jerry Falwell Jr. was right.”

And continued, “no doubt this explains why we’re not reading stories about how the president of Liberty University kept his Lynchburg, Va., campus open while keeping his community safe from Covid-19. The doomsday predicted when Mr. Falwell announced Liberty students would return after spring break never came to pass.”

The full WSJ opinion piece can be read here.

Virus Outbreak Liberty University

Liberty University’s football stadium is empty as students were welcomed back to the university’s campus, Tuesday March 24 , 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. Officials in Lynchburg, said Tuesday they were fielding complaints and concerns about the hundreds of students that have returned from their spring break to Liberty University, where President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Categories: Coronavirus, Good Morning San Diego, Health, In Studio Guests, National & International News
Tags: ,