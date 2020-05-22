Liberty University President defends keeping the school open amid the coronavirus pandemic

LYNCHBURG, VA (KUSI) – Despite concerns of a possible coronavirus outbreak on campus, Liberty University has remained open and has become a role model to follow for other campuses all over the country.

The President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., discussed his decision to keep the campus open amid the coronavirus pandemic with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

There was recently an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, by William McGurn, that explained why Falwell Jr. was right all along. McGurn started the piece writing, “How it must hurt to have to admit: Jerry Falwell Jr. was right.”

And continued, “no doubt this explains why we’re not reading stories about how the president of Liberty University kept his Lynchburg, Va., campus open while keeping his community safe from Covid-19. The doomsday predicted when Mr. Falwell announced Liberty students would return after spring break never came to pass.”

The full WSJ opinion piece can be read here.