Libraries fully reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego can expect all 36 of its library branches to reopen by September and all branches to resume pre-pandemic hours by June 2022.

The City of San Diego’s libraries are slowing emerging from pandemic hiatus as they have recently doubled the number of branches open for in-person services.

Misty Jones, San Diego Public Library Director, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the libraries’ reopenings.

Jones described that the branches that have reopened have had a rush of people eager to enter.

Right now, libraries are at 50% capacity, masks not required for vaccinated folks, but required for unvaccinated folks.

Some services are still unavailable but they are working towards getting everything back to pre-pandemic levels.