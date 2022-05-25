Life Aboard the USS Nimitz: Flight operations and the day-to-day life of Navy Sailors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Our US Navy is hard at work off the coast of California, gearing up for deployments coming up in later 2022.

From the moment the USS Nimitz pulls away from Coronado from hell and passes Point Loma on its way out to sea, a flurry of activity is set in motion. 5000 crew members each playing their own critical role, whether it be on the flight deck or in the maze of hallways and stairs, working to keep the Navy’s mission sailing smoothly.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard got an up-close look at some of those preparations aboard the USS Nimitz and brings us this special report.