Life after “The Shot”: Lamont Butler talks newfound fame, honoring his sister

Lamont Butler’s handiwork is impressive.

The ability to form a shot that changed San Diego State forever. The force to keep players in check, good enough to be named conference defender of the year,

But until this sit-down with our Allison Edmonds, we didn’t know another impressive thing Lamont can do with his hands, another example of what this impressive Aztec can craft.