Lifeguards expecting huge crowds at the beach this holiday weekend

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Huge crowds are expected at San Diego’s beaches this Labor Day weekend, marking the people’s end of summer.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis was live in Mission Beach with more on this weekend’s beach lookout.

On the Mission Beach boardwalk, Mathis ran into Johnny Trainer, who was selling his “positive affirmation wares” on the boardwalk.

“Positive affirmations work,” Trainer emphasized.