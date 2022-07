Lifeguards pull unidentified body from Sunset Cliffs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities are investigating the death of a person pulled from Sunset Cliffs Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., when lifeguards responded to reports of a body found in the 1200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Fox 5 reported.

A San Diego County medical examiner was called to the scene. No other information was immediately available.