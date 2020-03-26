Light rain expected, snow possible in mountains before storm leaves Thursday evening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fast-moving storm system could drop light rain in most parts of San Diego County Thursday, and possibly some snow in the mountains, before leaving the region late Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory will last until midnight Thursday evening in the San Diego County mountain communities above 4,000 feet.

Areas above that altitude could get between 1-3 inches of snow, potentially impacting travel on Interstate 8 through the mountains.

NWS officials advised motorists to drive with caution because falling snow could limit visibilities and cover roads.

The mountains are expected to get between a quarter-inch and an inch of rain through Friday morning, while rainfall totals in coastal and inland valley areas will be around a quarter-inch. No rain is expected in the deserts.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 50% Thursday in coastal areas, the inland valleys and the mountains.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 58 degrees near the coast, 60 in the western valleys, 53 near the foothills, 48 in the mountains and 66 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected on Friday and temperatures will warm up through the start of next week, forecasters said. There could be a slight chance of rain in the mountains on Sunday, then dry weather is expected through at least the middle of next week.