Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit two homers at Dodger Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in one inning at the same park, and the San Diego Padres earned their third straight victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1.

Tatís hit solo homers in the third and fifth off Clayton Kershaw, and Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings in the Padres’ second consecutive win at Chavez Ravine.

Mookie Betts doubled and scored on Max Muncy’s single in the first inning for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have lost four of five amidst a major offensive slump.