Limited number of fans will be able to attend 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USGA has announced that a limited number of fans will be able to attend the 2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

USGA also announced some fans will be allowed to attend the 76th U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco.

They anticipated a full reopening in the state of California by the tournament’s scheduled date, but in consultation with the State of California, City of San Diego and San Diego County health and safety guidelines, they are forced to limit the number of daily fans allowed on-site.

“Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open championships,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director, Championships. “We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved.”

Some people have already purchased tickets for the tournament, and they will be refunded. The U.S. Open Championship Officer sent an email to people who already bought tickets saying, “all current ticket holders will receive a refund to the credit card used at the time of purchase and should anticipate receiving a refund within five to seven business days.”

Adding, a limited number of gallery tickets for the championship will be made available to fans who meet the following state and local health and safety guidelines:

State of California residents must show proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championship or that a negative test result has been received;

It will be mandatory for all out-of-state fans to provide proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championship

U.S. Open tickets will be available for Thursday through Sunday only and will be released in three phases beginning with USGA Members (4/26), those who originally purchased 2021 U.S. Open tickets using an American Express Card (4/28) and followed by Victory Club members (4/30).

Ticket sales will begin at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) each day.

Information regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccination verification will be available for fans who purchase tickets on uswomensopen.com and usopen.com.

