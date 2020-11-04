Lincoln Club of San Diego County details support for pro-business candidates and props





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club of San Diego County released a voter guide of their endorsed candidates that they believe can implement policies that will help San Diego’s economy thrive.

President of the San Diego Lincoln Club, Brian Pepin, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to share what candidates the Lincoln Club of San Diego County they have endorsed to pass pro-business policies to spur a quick economic recovery in San Diego County.

Pepin touched on some of the candidates in close races, that can have big a impact if elected, or re-elected.

A complete list of the Lincoln Club of San Diego County’s endorsements can be read here.