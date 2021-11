Lincoln Club of San Diego County hosts 37th annual Awards Dinner

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club hosted its 37th annual Awards Dinner, honoring business-oriented officials making an impact in the region.

U.S. Navy fighter pilot turned U.S. Representative, Mike Garcia, gave the keynote address and former Mayor of San Diego Pete Wilson was honored at the event.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards emceed the event Tuesday night.