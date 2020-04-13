Lincoln Club of San Diego County seeks to maximize safety while jumpstarting local economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lincoln Club of San Diego County, a pro-business civic association representing over 300 local businesses, is calling on the Mayor of San Diego and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors to establish a task force to advise regional leaders on best practices for re-opening San Diego’s economy as soon as it’s safe and responsible to do so.

Industries and associations recommended by the Lincoln Club for this task force include business organizations like the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, the San Diego Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, the San Diego County Chapter of the California Restaurant Association, and other associations representing San Diego’s distressed economy.

The Lincoln Club is asking Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Chairman Greg Cox to assemble a task force because of the devastating impact that the coronavirus and sheltering-in-place are wreaking on our local economy; as it is across the state and nation. The Lincoln Club recommends that the task force convene by Wednesday, April 22 and issue initial recommendations for a safe reintroduction by Friday, May 1.

Chairman of the Lincoln Club Political Action Committee, Dave Malcom, joined KUSI News via Skype to explain why the city and county need to begin looking the process for re-opening San Diego’s economy.