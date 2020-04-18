Lincoln Club PAC Chairman Dave Malcolm on the plan to reopen America’s economy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many states across the country are asking for stay at home orders to be lifted or loosened in order for people to return to their jobs and get the economy moving again.

Malcolm is urging San Diego County leaders to use common sense when implementing the rules and regulations they put on us. “Those that can open up, the county ought to allow them to open up” he said.

Chairman of the Lincoln Club of San Diego County PAC, Dave Malcolm, joined KUSI News via Skype to tell us more about what he believes to be the best way to get the economy moving again.

For more information about the Lincoln Club of San Diego County visit: www.sdlincolnclub.com

Chairman of the Lincoln Club PAC, Dave Malcolm, is urging San Diego County leaders to use "common sense" when implementing the rules and regulations they put on us."Those that can open up, the county ought to allow them to open up."Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3aklcJf Posted by KUSI News on Friday, April 17, 2020