Lincoln High School assistant head coach Jason Carter on the effect of coronavirus and racism on high school sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A couple weeks ago, Lincoln High School’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, Jason Carter, joined us on Good Morning San Diego to have a candid discussion about his experiences with law enforcement and his role in mentoring students throughout San Diego County.

Tuesday morning, Coach Carter joined us again to continue the conversation about coronavirus, police reform, and what he thinks are solutions to both issues when it comes to our youth and high school sports.