Lincoln High School’s Jalil Tucker on his now viral college commitment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You probably saw it on KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report, but you may have seen it on Barstool Sports, ESPN, Hurdles or House of Highlights.

Lincoln High School’s Jalil Tucker made his college commitment live on Week 1 of the PPR, but had a little help from his father, who spoiled the surprise a couple seconds early.

Jalil was on the KUSI News patio with his entire family, who were all shocked to hear his father say, “he’s going to represent Oregon well,” right before Jalil was going to make the announcement himself.

The moment was too good to be true, but everyone involved is happy to see it getting insane amounts of traction online.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy welcomed Jalil and John Tucker back to KUSI to speak about the memorable moment on Good Morning San Diego.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI PPR (@preppigskinreport)