Lincoln High School’s star athlete Jalil Tucker featured on ‘Dual Threat’ documentary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lincoln High School’s star athlete Jalil Tucker is not your run of the mill Blue Chip Athlete.

The Lincoln High Junior is a 4-star recruit, with 19 D-1 offers and counting on his kitchen table.

Jalil Tucker was recently featured in the “Dual Threat” documentary that you can see on Eastbay’s YouTube channel.