Lincoln High School’s star cornerback Jahlil Florence commits to University of Oregon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of Lincoln High School’s star football players, cornerback Jahlil Tucker, made his college decision public Thursday morning.

Florence had offers from many big names schools, but narrowed it down to a final three, Oregon, Michigan and Washington.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was live at Lincoln High School with Jahlil and his family & friends as he told all of San Diego he will be continuing his college career at the University of Oregon.

Jahlil Florence posted this video immediately after making his decision live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego:

