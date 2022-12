Lincoln HS dedicates court to Clippers Guard and Hornet Alum Norman Powell

It may not get more full circle than this.. Norman Powell, Clippers Guard and Lincoln Alum now has his name etched on the floor.. the same floor where he won multiple CIF Championships and a State ring with the Hornets.

The court dedicated in his honor.. paving the way for the next generation of Hornets to do great things.

Powell shares what it means to be apart of the legacy.