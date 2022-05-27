Lincoln’s Roderick Robinson commits to UCLA

California's top-ranked running back spurns SEC for Southern California





Roderick Robinson has SEC speed, SEC strength, and as a kid from the south, SEC admiration….but the Southern California kid is keeping it that way.

The four-star running back choosing UCLA in an intimate ceremony at Lincoln High School, a school he’s had his eyes on since moving to California.

“I told myself that’s where I wanted to be,” Robinson said. “Coach Foster knows what it takes to get there….they run a pro style offense and Chip Kelly’s an amazing head coach.”

