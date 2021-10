Linda Ronstadt cover band, ‘The Sound of My Voice’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “The Sound of My Voice,” also known as the Ultimate Linda Ronstadt Experience, performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Their setlist was “Someone to Lay Down Beside Me,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “You’re No Good.”

They upcoming shows are at the Ramona Mainstage on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Borrego Days Festival on Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m.