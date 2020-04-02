Linfield Christian’s former QB Alex Ruiz takes a look back at the day that changed his life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It seems like a lifetime ago, but just a month back, KUSI’s Paul Rudy got the chance to meet with Bob Babbit and a young man by the name of Alex Ruiz.

The two were Peter Harsch’s Prosthetics, an office designed to produce high competition prosthetic legs for athletes, when they met Paul Rudy.

Alex Ruiz is from Temecula, California and was the quarterback for Linfield Christian.

In 2017, Ruiz had surgery as an attempt to repair his leg after a terrible tackle looked like it could be career ending. Alex eventually had to decide between amputating his leg or not.

He decided to amputate it, and explained how he came to that decision, how he is using it to inspire others, and what all the support from those in the community means to him.

Ruiz was supposed to visit KUSI News in studio for an interview on Good Morning San Diego, but the coronavirus outbreak changed those plans.

Instead, he called in via phone to share his story live with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

Furthermore, Alex Ruiz was recently featured in ESPN’s, “The Brotherhood” to highlight his incredible story.

ESPN’s description of the video reads, “Three weeks after Linfield Christian QB Alex Ruiz had surgery in 2017 in attempt to repair his leg after a horrific tackle, Chicago Bears TE Zach Miller suffered a similar injury vs. the New Orleans Saints. While Ruiz tries to cope with amputation, it’s the NFL star who needs to lean on the struggling high school QB. Saints QB Drew Brees narrates the inspiration tale of The Brotherhood.”

Check it out for yourself:

KUSI’s Paul Rudy shared a snippet of the interview on his Facebook page.