Lions Tigers & Bears back open in the Purple Tier





Lions Tigers & Bears animal sanctuary is back open within the Purple Tier. They are enforcing guidelines ensuring a safe sanctuary visit, including limiting group sizes and requiring face coverings and a 6-foot physical distance between visitors, volunteers and staff. The sanctuary is also offering Valentine’s Day specials with up to 20% off. If you are interested, they are in need of more volunteers at this time. To book an visit or to find out more information you can head to their website https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/

Lions Tigers & Bears is an exotic animal rescue and big cat sanctuary in Alpine. It is home to about 60 animals. The sanctuary is home to lions, tigers, American and Himalayan black bears, grizzly bears, bobcats, mountain lions, servals, llamas, horses, goats, sheep, chickens, peacocks and a macaw.

Such an amazing experience visit @LnsTgersandBrs this morning!! They are back open to the public and have Valentine’s Day specials. Plus they need volunteers if you are interested @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/FMcRobbZd7 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 11, 2021