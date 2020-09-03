Lions Tigers & Bears reopens the exotic animal sanctuary to visitors

A non-profit located in Alpine, Lions Tigers & Bears closed to visitors in early March due to Covid-19. The exotic animal sanctuary solely relies on guests and donations to continue their mission of saving the lives of animals. Lions Tigers & Bears was founded in 2003 by Bobbi Brink. Brink stated, “I started this non-profit because there’s continuous abuse of animals across our country. We are a true sanctuary and provide them rehabilitation from the abuse and a forever home. We are their voice.”

Lions Tigers & Bears has 65 rescued exotic animals of ten different species. The sanctuary re-opened to the public under new guidelines just two weeks ago. You must make an appointment to visit and follow all the safety protocols. The staff at Lions Tigers & Bears is going above and beyond to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

To book your visit or make a donation you can visit: https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/

Lions Tigers & bears OH MY! Yes, I’ll be live from the animal sanctuary all morning on @KUSI_GMSD! pic.twitter.com/uafJcKBlqq — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) September 2, 2020