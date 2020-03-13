List of San Diego County school districts closing to prevent spreak of COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health, many San Diego County school districts will close March 16 in order to curb the potential transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following are confirmed closures from The San Diego County Office of Education.

Alpine Union School District (through April 13)

Bonsall Unified School District (through April 6)

Borrego Springs Unified School District (through March 27)

Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)

Chula Vista Elementary School District (through April 3)

Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)

Dehesa School District (through April 17)

Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)

Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (through April 10)

Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)

Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)

Julian Union Elemtnary School District (through April 3)

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)

Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)

Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)

Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)

Poway Unifiedi School District (through April 3)

San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)

San Dieguito Union High School District (through March 27)

San Marcos Unified School District

San Pasqual Union School District (through April 13)

San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)

Solana Beach School District

South Bay Union School District (through April 3)

Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)

Vallecitos School District (through April 14)

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

We will continue to update this list and add anticipated reopen dates as the situation unfolds. Please note that some of these closure dates include the district’s scheduled Spring Break.