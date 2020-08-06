Lit’l Pepper Gourmet Deli is happy to be serving customers with expansion of outdoor dining





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – For the past 27 years, Lit’l Pepper has been the premier gourmet sandwich shop & Catering service in San Diego.

From the classics to the exquisite, they say their unique style sets them above the rest. Within each aspect of the family owned and operated business, they strive to serve each and every customer with the utmost quality and attention to detail in every visit.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visitied Lit’l Pepper Gourmet Deli as they have expanded their operations outdoors in order to continue serving customers while abiding by the public health orders.