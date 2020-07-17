Lit’l Pepper Gourmet deli reopens with outdoor dining

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the past 25 years, Lit’l Pepper has been the premier gourmet sandwich shop & Catering service in San Diego. Now, one of the best sandwich shops in San Diego is reopen with outdoor dining.

Within each aspect of the family owned and operated business they strive to serve each and every customer with the utmost quality and attention to detail in every visit.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live in Kearny Mesa at Lit’l Pepper Gourmet speaking with the owner, Andrew Nashid, about their excitement to reopen and what protocols they have put in place.